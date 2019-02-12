WTF: Fighters can now secure a triangle in a new triangle shaped cage for bare knuckle bouts

What in the actual #$%@?

We received a press release that blew our minds. In this press release there was a blurb and a picture about a triangle cage. At first we were skeptical of its authenticity but it’s real, bro. Like real, real, bro.

The “Brawl for it All” is a bare knuckle fighting organization that has a name dangerously close to WWE’s “Brawl for All”. With bare fists growing in popularity it is only natural that organizations are popping up and trying to differentiate themselves from each other. But this…this is crazy.

The “Trigon” cage

This is not a joke. This is real. Check out the promo for the event.

What do you think of this craziness?

Here’s their piece…

BYB Brawl 1: Brawl For It ALL” will revolutionize bare-knuckles fighting with its Trigon Triangle cage – 7′ high fences, two beveled corners and a 60-degree, tight third-corner forming a triangle, totaling 187 square feet – on Friday night, April 5, at Cheyenne Ice & Event Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This will mark the first time a professional bare-knuckles event is held inside a cage. This will also be the first time bare-knuckles fighting and MMA are contested in a cage on the same night.