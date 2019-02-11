Weidman just might be Adesanya’s next opponent

Israel Adesanya fought and won against Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 234. He was promoted to said main event when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had to pull out of his bout with Kelvin Gastelum. It was a decent fight but the much hyped “style bender” couldn’t put the older Silva away. Instantly the naysayers jumped on the lack of the finish including a man who may be Israel’s next opponent.

Adesanya just a tad bit overrated — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 10, 2019

Chris should probably keep his mouth shut since he is coming of a loss in a dismal 1-3 run. Adesanya on the other hand is 16-0 and on a tear. With Gastelum still Whittaker’s next opponent as far as we can tell it may be a while for Israel to get a title shot without facing someone else.

Our bet is on a Chris Weidman level opponent maybe even Chris himself. What do you think? Who is his next? Is Israel overrated?

