Kelvin Gastelum will get his shot at Robert Whittaker’s middleweight belt at UFC 234 on Saturday. Before that we invite you to watch the time he smashed Michael Bisping in 2:30 of the first round back at a Fight Night in 2017. Now he’s main eventing a PPV and poised to steal the belt from one of the best fighters in the organization. Check it out.

