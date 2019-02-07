VIDEO: UFC 234 open workout highlights

On Saturday we get two amazing fights on the UFC 234 PPV card.

In the co-main event we get to see Anderson Silva face a younger version of himself in Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion sure didn’t look old in these clips or that he has even lost a step.

Israel looked to be in a joking mood as he hit a Stone Cold Stunner and Rock Bottom wrestling move on his training partner. If he tries those on Silva we predict it will end badly for the youngster.

In the main event, challenger Kelvin Gastelum gets a shot at middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Both looked to be taking it relatively easy and we don’t blame them with the fight a few days away.

Check out the highlights below.