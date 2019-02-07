Free Fight: Watch Whittaker defeat Romero for a second time

Yoel Romero is a monster and the fighter who many thought would rule over the middleweight division for a long time. Unfortunately for “The Soldier of God” there was someone else waiting in line ahead of him

But who is he? Ask your friends who the middleweight champ is. Let us know the random names you received as guesses in the comments.

Current UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker may be the least recognizable champion on the roster. Maybe it’s his incredibly calm demeanor. For instance, when Israel Adesanya recently claimed he was the reason this Saturday’s UFC 234 event sold out, Robert just said, “thank you”.

In all seriousness, Israel’s fight with Anderson Silva helped out ticket sales quite a bit but it’s Whittaker’s defense against Kelvin Gastelum which headlines the card.

Before Saturday we invite you to see just how good Robert really is. He fought Yoel Romero for a second time at UFC 225 back in June of 2018 and retained his title.