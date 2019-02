Someone prayed, “Dear Lord please help us wash the taste out of our mouth from all of Colby Covington’s 2018 trash talking”. It worked. Kind of.

Colby was involved in what we think was supposed to be an ad for something. He’s wearing douche canoe sunglasses, a MyBookie black wife beater, and holding a football. So far so meh. Oh, and he’s also spanking an admittedly fine behind.

I have no words to describe the ridiculousness so just watch and cringe like us.