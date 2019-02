UFC Fortaleza medical suspensions released

UFC Fortaleza is in the books and we have the list of suspensions for its competitors. Raphael Assuncao who has been one win away from a title fight for most of his career is medically suspended for 45 days dues to his submission loss to Marlon Moraes who was suspended just 14 days. The entire list is below courtesy of MMAFighting.

Rogerio Bontorin: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of right thumb; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Said Nurmagomedov: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Felipe Colares: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of nose; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Jair Rozenstruik: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Max Griffin: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Taila Santos: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Anthony Hernandez: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Sarah Frota: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Justin Ledet: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

David Teymur: Suspended 180 days pending clearance of ophthalmologist; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Lyman Good: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Renato Moicano: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended 180 days pending x-ray of right foot; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Geraldo de Freitas: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Junior Albini: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Thiago Alves: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Mara Romero Borella: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Markus Perez: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Livinha Souza: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Johnny Walker: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Charles Oliveira: Suspended 180 days pending clearance of ophthalmologist; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Demian Maia: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Jose Aldo: Suspended 14 days no contest, 7 days no contact

Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact