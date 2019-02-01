VIDEO: ‘Tampon Spot’ wrestler vomits on opponent in bar brawl

Some of you may remember the name Priscilla Kelly from our story, and unfortunate video, of her pulling out her tampon and forcing it in her opponent’s mouth.

Gross.

In an effort to keep her gross streak alive we get vomit this time. Priscilla vomits on her male opponent Everfly in a mixed tag “match” at Ultimate Bar Brawl which leads to him getting pinned. It’s one of the classless rasslin spots in the last few years that made us put watching pro wrestling as a low priority. Somewhere Jim Cornette is losing his mind.

Watch at your own risk. Ugh.