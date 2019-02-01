UFC 235 press conference highlights

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, his upcoming UFC 235 challenger Anthony Smith, along with welterweight champ Tyron Woodley and his upcoming challenger Kamaru Usman, took part in a UFC 235 press conference Thursday for their March 2 pay-per-view event.

Also taking part was UFC newcomer Ben Askren and his opponent Robbie Lawler, as well as Cody Garbrandt and his opponent Pedro Munhoz. The highlight of the presser was definitely Askren’s comments regarding his new boss Dana White and their exchanges.