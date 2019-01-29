McGregor’s punishment way softer than Khabib’s

The scales were uneven on this one folks.

Before 229 there was a lot of drama between the main event participants to say the least.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor attacked a bus that current lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was on. It went down on media day for UFC 223 in retaliation for a confrontation between the Irishman’s teammate Artem Lobov and Nurmagomedov. The aftermath of both of these incidents lasted until UFC 229,

Where yet another incident occurred. Shocker.

McGregor lost via submission after a very intense build-up to their showdown and afterwards tempers flared. Khabib hopped the cage to go after McGregor’s people and a brawl erupted inside the cage alongside the outside chaos. It was finally broken up but with both fighters making all of that money it was a no-brainer for big fines to start flying.

Khabib’s sentence from the Nevada State Athletic Commission was hefty.

And there it is. Nurmagomedov gets a $500K fine and nine-month suspension that can be shortened to six months pending an approved anti-bullying PSA. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 29, 2019

$500K and nine months suspension. Compare that to Conor’s which was 1/10th of the cheddar.

Conor McGregor receives six-month suspension, fined $50,000 for role in UFC 229 brawl (@PetesyCarroll) https://t.co/BrOMq6GAJM — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 29, 2019

Granted it was Khabib that kicked it off but that seems WAY out of proportion. What do you think of the $50K fine and six month suspension for McGregor?