Holly Holm picks weight for her next title shot, breaks down Nunes

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and featherweight contender Holly Holm faces Aspen Ladd at UFC 235. With a win over Ladd it would put her once again at the front of the line for a title shot. Amanda Nunes holds both the bantamweight and featherweight titles so the question is which weight would she choose. Here’s what Holly said when she was asked about it by MMAFighting.

I think that bantamweight is probably where we would fight, I think that would be the case. Who knows really how the future goes, but I definitely think that bantamweight is what we would fight at. I’ve been wanting to go to bantamweight for a while, but that doesn’t mean that I’m so focused on it that I’m not open to other opportunities at ‘45. I’m just taking each fight as it comes. Aspen Ladd is at 135, so that’s where I’m going.

She was also asked what she thought about Amanda’s destruction of Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 and why it happened, what it means for her.

It just shows how styles make a difference. So Amanda can’t look at a fight with Cyborg and say, ‘Well, I beat Cyborg, and Cyborg beat Holly, so I can beat Holly.’ It’s just styles make a difference. You look at the fight with Shevchenko and Nunes. It was more of a battle, more of a death match, more of a game like that. And Nunes had a hard time with Shevchenko, who is now a 125-pound champ, but she was able to knock out a 145-pound champ. You look at there’s a 20-pound difference in between that and when they fought at 135 it was just a whole other game.

She continued:

And a fight with Amanda and I would never be how it went with her and Shevchenko, it’s not going to be how it was with her and Cyborg. Every fight makes a difference because styles make a difference, but with that being said, you can always look at fights and everybody has tendencies and habits and things like that. But that just brings me back to one of my main points that anything can happen in there. There’s no promise of any victory. You have to get in there and work hard and anything can happen.

What do you think? Can Holly Holm beat the most dominant women’s MMA champion in the UFC?