Sheamus and the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus is one of the most accomplished WWE superstars ever. With a career spanning over a decade, Sheamus has managed to win 3 WWE championships, 1 world Heavyweight title, 4 Raw Tag Team titles, 1 Smackdown tag team title reign, 2 US title reigns, Money in the Bank 2015, Royal Rumble 2012 and more. However, one title which still hasn’t been around the Irishman’s waist is the Intercontinental Championship.

Established way back in the year 1979, the Intercontinental title stands as one of the most prestigious WWE titles. Held by the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, CM Punk, Kane, Chyna, the Rock, Ric Flair and more, the title has been an important part of many Hall of Famers’ persona. Some truly amazing matches, like Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10, have been fought for the championship. The rich history of the title makes it an important part of the WWE universe.

In times past WWE was criticized for the way they were booking the Intercontinental Championship. The company was booking the title holders in matches to lose and using them as feeders to top talents instead of actually building the belt. This resulted in the belt losing a lot of glory until severe criticism from the universe made the company reconsider their actions. Since it’s resurgence the title has anchored events like Extreme Rules 2018 with an amazing match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. The title was also competed for at RAW’s 25-year anniversary where The Miz and Roman Reigns delivered an amazing match.

Sheamus tweeted out a photo in which he gives fans a look at his title collection, the picture was impressive but the caption said “what’s missing”. This was soon picked up on by media houses and fans. Sheamus is currently the Smackdown Tag Team champion as a part of the tag team The Bar. He has been involved in that team since 2016. At this point it feels that the tag team is being overstretched and should come to an end. It seems to be the perfect time that Sheamus returns to a single run and reestablish himself as a superstar by completing his grand slam by winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, for that he will first have to disband his team with Cesaro. That seems highly probable given the buildup of their match against Miz and Shane McMahon at Royal Rumble 2019. Will it happen is something we will come to know on the January 27.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 will be live on the WWE network on Jan 27th. In India, the event will be live on Jan 28th on SONY TEN 1 and SONY Ten 1 HD

