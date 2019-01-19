Watch Pacquiao vs. Broner live stream online

Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) returns to the boxing ring tonight to defend his WBA welterweight belt against Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs). The main fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, now 40 years-old, enters his 24th year as a professional boxer. While, Broner, known for his counter-punching prowess, will be looking to upset the veteran and future Hall of Famer and capture his first victory since 2017.

Boxing fans looking for the Pacquiao vs. Broner live stream online can order the event on the Showtime website for $74.99. The event can be ordered online and streamed live from the Showtime App on all supported devices.

Watch the countdown show before the main event: