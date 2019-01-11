The Rock accurately breaks down current ‘snowflake’ culture

The Daily Star recently spoke with former WWE champ turned movie mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and at one point the conversation turned to our current politically correct culture. He said what a lot of people are feeling in a way only he could. See, The Rock could call you a “Roody-poo” and you would not only be happy about it you would also take it as your official nickname.

His charisma has given him mass appeal and put him in the spotlight where celebrities and their comments are seemingly policed by millions of grumpy followers on social media. People looking for the next thing to flip out over and demand an apology for. Social media is nuts.

Here’s what he told them about his personal philosophy when it comes to watching what he says.

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.” “We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

