Tito Ortiz weighs in on Lesnar’s chances vs Cormier, whether he could beat Lesnar

Tito Ortiz was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV and the topic of the potential super fight between current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and WWE champion Brock Lesnar. He gave his thoughts on Lesnar’s chances.

See I like Brock. Brock’s my boy. My kids love Brock. I like Daniel Cormier also, he’s an amazing athlete. You can’t do both. You can’t do the professional wrestling and MMA. You pick one or the other and you try to mix both of them, you’re not going to do well but I think Brock does have a chance.

Here’s where we go full Tito. He was then asked how HE would do against Lesnar and of course it was what you would expect from Tito. Dancing around the topic while still implying he would come out on top.

Brock, you know, it would be submission, come on. I’m a wrestler, I could defend the takedown. He’s a bigger man so I’d be looking for chokes, rear naked chokes, guillotines. I’m willing to challenge my skills versus his. He outweighs me by a few pounds but I like Brock man. I think Brock is a good dude. I think he’s a good athlete. I think he’s worked hard for where he is today and I’d have to team up with Brock, not fight against him.