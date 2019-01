On the left is @Polyana_VianaDF, one of our @UFC fighters and on the right is the guy who tried to rob her #badfuckingidea pic.twitter.com/oHBVpS2TQt — Dana White (@danawhite) January 7, 2019

Yep. That’s UFC fighter Polyana Viana in a tweet from Dana White, and the dude on the right is a complete tool. He apparently asked her the time and then pretended to have a firearm demanding her possessions. Then he got embarrassed and received a beatdown that Captain Marvel would be proud of. Something tells us he won’t be robbing anyone anytime soon.

Cocaine’s a helluva drug.