Cormier’s coach believes Dana White can delay retirement

Daniel Cormier is the reigning king of the UFC’s heavyweight division and former king of the light heavyweights and incredibly held both titles at the same time. Unless something changes both of those accomplishments will be put up on the shelf in March of 2019 when he has stated he wants to hang up the gloves and get behind a commentator’s desk. Brock Lesnar is supposed to be his swan song but rumors are swirling that taunting from light heavyweight champ Jon Jones may lead to a heavyweight title fight between the two. Who knows at this point.

Cormier is smart, classy, well-spoken, and well-respected. All of those equal up to a dream ambassador and someone you want talking to your audience on a regular basis. Despite that fact, coach Javier Mendez doesn’t believe that he will ride off in to the sunset and fulfill that destiny as planned if Dana White has anything to do with it. Here’s what he told MMAFighting about the potential for a postponement of retirement (via MMAmania).



If Dana had his way, there’d be three left. And you know what, Dana has a pretty good way of persuading people. I like Dana, so I don’t know — we may see two or three. I don’t know, I think so. I think Dana has a way of making things good for DC and making it right, so yeah, possibly. I wouldn’t be surprised..



For me, I love DC so much, that if DC says tomorrow, ‘Jav, I’m done,’ then I’m going to encourage him to be done. But if he says, ‘Jav, I want to fight again,’ then I’m going to be onboard with him,. I’m with whatever DC wants. I love that guy so much, he’s such a great team captain and a great individual and a great friend. He’s not endangering his health, so for me, whatever he wants, I’m going to be onboard.



So if he tells me tomorrow, ‘I’m done,’ then I’ll tell you he’s done, but if he says, ‘I’m going to fight 10 more fights, Jav,’ let’s fight 10 more fights. This is DC’s train. I’m onboard, and I’m glad to be onboard, and I’ll ride it until he doesn’t want to be onboard.

What do you think? Will DC fight on or retire as he claims in March?










