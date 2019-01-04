Corey Anderson doesn’t buy in to Jones drug test spin

Corey Anderson conquered Ilir Latifi at UFC 232 via unanimous decision and before that he did the same to one time contender Glover Teixeira so talk of a fight with the king of his division was kind of a no-brainer. That king being Jon Jones.

UFC 232 had to be moved from Nevada to California over an ‘atypical’ drug test result from Jon Jones. The entire fiasco was head scratching levels of dumb. The line was that turinabol metabolites resurfaced from his failed drug test a year prior. The UFC tried desperately to do damage control but it just didn’t seem to add up to a lot of people. Yeah. Like I said head scratching.

Corey Anderson was having none of it and he wasn’t shy about calling BS to the media during post fight interviews. Check it out.