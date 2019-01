This one hurts to report.

WWE announced earlier today that legendary wrestling commentator/interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has passed away. He was known as a man who could out party the best of the wrestlers, was extremely professional, and had a wicked sense of humor. Here is what WWE posted on Twitter today.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019