Watch Floyd Mayweather toy with and destroy Tenshin Nasukawa

RIZIN held their year-end event in Saitama, Japan today and the main event featured an exhibition boxing match between aging legend Floyd Mayweather and 20-year-old Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. Because the rules were in place to obviously benefit Mayweather, the boxing great did what everyone expected him to do and made it look easy. Nasukawa did land a few shots but it really wasn’t even close. Take a look at the full match which only lasted a little over two minutes.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa [Full Fight]#RIZIN pic.twitter.com/PNXVv0EEXZ — GIF Skull – Full Fight, But With Less Calories (@GIFSkull) December 31, 2018