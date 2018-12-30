Cris Cyborg gives greatest response after loss to Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg suffered her first loss at UFC 232 Saturday night since her MMA debut way back in 2005 in Brazil. She was the Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion prior to gaining the vacant UFC featherweight title against Tonya Evinger in July 2017. She then racked up dominant wins over Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya before getting stopped by Amanda Nunes in the first-round at UFC 232. Cyborg suffered a brutal knockout loss to Nunes that leaves one wondering what could be next for the 33-year-old who had long reigned as the most-feared female MMA fighter on the planet.

Cyborg displayed ultimate sportsmanship and class following her loss and immediately went and congratulated Nunes once she had regained her senses. Cyborg also posted a message to her loyal fans on social media following the fight and made the point that her heart and mind belong to God in times of victory and in times of defeat and that in life people are always going to have to deal with both. After all it is the nature of human existence, is it not?

Today was not our day, but I want you to know that I am very grateful for your affection! Life is like that one day we lose and one day we win!

Belt for me has always been symbolic, the most important is to be a champion in the lives of people making a difference in this world!

Thank you, God, I am with you in victory and defeat until the end of my days! -Cris Cyborg

Suffering is the nature of this realm and is there to hopefully teach us compassion. But the big question is what is our overall focus as we travel through the ups and downs of this life? What is the intention behind what we do? What are we serving? Are we making the world a better place by the nature of our engagement? Or are we part of the problem?

Much love to you MMA fans as we end this 2018 and begin a new year. Let’s give it our best effort to be part of this world’s solution wherever we are and in whatever situation we find ourself in.