WWE has been without Bray Wyatt since November’s Starrcade event. Thankfully, last night at a live event in Columbus ‘The Eater of Worlds’ returned to a loud pop. Someone on Twitter graciously shared a photo of it and just look at those cellphones doubling as his ‘fireflies’. It never gets old. Check it out.

Bray Wyatt in Columbus pic.twitter.com/8HR3rQR0Rq — Fat Superman (@FatheadTurtle) December 28, 2018