UFC 232 goes down Saturday night featuring two mammoth bouts in the main and co-main events. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and we get Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson scrapping for the light heavyweight title. In the first Embedded episode ahead of the event we get some good training footage of Cyborg and Gustafsson training and Jon Jones goes toy shopping.



