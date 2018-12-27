LIVE: Jeff Novitzky discusses Jon Jones controversy on Joe Rogan Experience Podcast (VIDEO)

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky is on today’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast to discuss the controversy surrounding former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones who is scheduled to rematch Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC 232 headliner on Saturday. Jones showed an atypical result on a USADA Dec. 9 drug test and because of that was not allowed to fight in Nevada this weekend where the event was originally to be held. On six days notice though the California athletic commission is allowing Jones to fight because they oversaw his most recent suspension and hence the entire event has been moved to The Forum in Inglewood.

