Rogan is upset with the UFC 232 move and NSAC

Joe Rogan is a legend mainly for his UFC commentating and time as the host of Fear Factor. He is also a popular guy on Youtube for his Joe Rogan Experience podcast because of his frankness and ability to communicate with his guests and put them at ease enough to speak the truth. It gets especially interesting when he has the internet’s crazy uncle Joey Diaz on the show and this time it was a good one. The pair discuss UFC 232 and the last minute relocation from Nevada to California due to the NSAC’s reporting of an ‘atypical’ drug test from repeat offender Jon Jones. Check it out.





