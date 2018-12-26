Chuck just wants peace between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya for Christmas

Chuck Liddell is unwittingly the catalyst of a war of words between UFC’s Dana White and Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya. 48 year old Chuck Liddell got knocked out cold by 43 year old Tito Ortiz in a fight Dana White said should have never happened. Oscar and Dana may want to use Chuck’s age and weakened chin as talking points but not The Iceman. All he is saying is give peace a chance. TMZ Sports ambushed him as they often do and Liddell called for a peace treaty. Check it out.





