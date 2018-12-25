The New Social Media Habits of Sports Betting Fans

The world is changing at a rapid rate which is affecting how we do everything in our lives. We change habits to accommodate the new technological advancements and make our lives easier and more entertaining.



Watching sports and placing bets on favorite teams has been the popular pastime for centuries. However, the way we do it today is starting to change. Smartphones and social media services have become an inseparable part of the daily goings, so naturally, we started using them to follow sports and place sports bets as well.

Sports Fans Using Social Media

According to the data presented in the interesting infographic below by taking over the internet and starting to dominate most platforms. As the stats presented in the infographic show, 49% of sports fans on the internet are between 16 and 17 years old.



Compared to older demographics, Millennials get bored much more easily and need a lot more input to stay engaged and entertained. Social media services present the perfect platform for such users.



Moreover, data shows that a large number of sports app users are also business travelers. This makes sense as mobile devices and sports apps make it very easy to stay up to date with relevant sports information no matter where you are.



You no longer need to be at home and in front of the TV to know what’s going on. Research shows that fans use sports apps in all sorts of places – 9% even use it in churches.



If you are interested in finding out more about how sports and social media services are connected, we encourage you to take a look at the impressive stats in the infographic below.