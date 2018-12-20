Shevchenko picks winner of Cyborg vs Lioness

Valentina Shevchenko sits comfortably atop the women’s flyweight division with the belt around her waist. She defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 231 and in doing so became one of the ‘big 3’ in the women’s division along with Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

Featherweight champion Cyborg will square off in a big time bout with bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes on December 29th at UFC 232. Valentina was on MMAJunkie Radio recently and she touched on a number of things including who she thinks will come out on top in that fight.



Cris has an advantage in her endurance – a very huge advantage, because she’s training like a fanatic. And most important, she’s not tiring. In the morning, she runs marathons, and after marathons, she comes to training and does her work hitting pads and sparring. She doesn’t get tired. She has the power to move forward. So in this fight, I will support Cris.



Who do you think wins? Nunes or Cyborg?

