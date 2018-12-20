Jones goes hard at Daniel Cormier

I just, I mean…seriously. Whenever Jon Jones goes on social media I want to tag the stories about it as ‘entertainment’ and ‘comedy’.

Despite having beaten rival Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title once, technically twice until Jones failed a drug test, and despite the fact that Cormier moved up and won the heavyweight belt he is still calling the ‘champ champ’ out.

He posted on Twitter that he would go as far as to donate a hefty mount of cheddar for another chance to punch him in the face (via TMZ).



Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ champ. I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept.

Then he cuts right to the chase and goes deep in the paint to dunk on him (also via TMZ).

Conor McGregor was an actual double Champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense.

Jon has even gone as far as to accuse Cormier of vacating his light heavyweight title because he returned from his suspension. Daniel’s next fight is most likely a heavyweight title defense against Brock Lesnar if the stars align while Jones squares off against Alexander Gustafsson later this month at UFC 232 for the vacant light heavyweight belt.







