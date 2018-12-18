Shevchenko reveals her plans for 2019

New flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is still flying high after her decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. The belt is snug around her waist and she doesn’t have any plans of losing it anytime soon. She spoke with BJPenn Radio and laid out her roadmap for 2019 to my former co-host Jason Kindschy. Transcript via BJPenn.com.



Just enjoy my time, to have good celebration of Christmas and New Year. And, then of course with much more power and much more energy, go to 2019 and do whatever I want to do.

I just want to hold the belt long time. This is why I’m here, and this is the main reason why I wanted to hold [the belt], because now, I don’t have to wait on no one. I don’t have to wait [for] when my opponent accepts the fight.



I want to be active, I want to fight, doesn’t matter who, just fight. And this is what I will do in 2019, just fight and perform, as good, as best as I can.



Now I don’t have any injury and I have to rest just a little bit emotionally, and just give a little bit rest to my body and then I’m ready to go to the training again and prepare for the fight.

