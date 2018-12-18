Former MMA fighter and BJJ champ Ron ‘Abongo’ Humphrey has passed away

We are sad to report that former MMA fighter and BJJ champion Ron “Abongo” Humphrey has passed away at the age of 41. The Strikeforce veteran out of Atlanta passed away on Dec. 11 according to his obituary though details regarding his death have not been made public.

Abongo fought four times under the Strikeforce banner between 2009-2011 against the likes of Brett Rogers, Mike Kyle, and Ovince Saint Preux. He retired from pro MMA with a 7-3 record with all seven of his wins coming by stoppage. He was a BJJ brown belt under Roberto Traven who had planned to promote him to black belt this coming weekend and already had his belt ready for him.

It’s with my heart in such a strong pain that I post this. I was calling you my friend last week because I wanted to promote you a black belt this Saturday (your black belt was ready for you) but for some reason you were not replying to my texts. And today I heard from your wife that you passed away. It is hard to believe that you are not here amongst us. It’s hard for me to believe that I won’t give your well deserved black belt. You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories. You Rest In Peace my friend. Love you Abongo HUMPHREY -Roberto Traven BJJ via Facebook

Abongo recently won the IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in the brown belt ultra heavy division back in August. He also worked as a stunt performer in the 2018 blockbuster hit movie Black Panther.

MMA Junkie did a great interview with Abongo in 2009 prior to his Strikeforce debut that is definitely worth reading. It gives some great insight into his background and his spiritual and cultural ties to Africa. Our sincere condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends, and students of Ronald “Abongo” Humphrey II.