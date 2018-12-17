Covington savagely slams CM Punk

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has been compared to Chael Sonnen. That might be true but at least Sonnen had some kind of filter to stay on the ‘marketing a fight’ level. Colby goes in raw and without looking both ways in traffic like he did this weekend on Twitter. CM Punk was in in attendance this for the UFC on FOX 31 event and when the cameras caught Punk it prompted this painful slam.



Good to see that uncoordinated, emasculated cuck is finally on the other side of the guardrail with the rest of the neck bearded virgins where he belongs #ufcmilwaukee https://t.co/4bY7qDDlbU — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 16, 2018



Punk may have performed poorly in The Octagon but his mic skills are pretty legendary. We can’t wait to see his response if he steps up to the plate.





