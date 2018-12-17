Conor McGregor’s driving charges are dropped

Conor McGregor can’t help but get himself in hot water. Whether or not it’s throwing objects at buses, post-fight brawling, or speeding like a madman. Last year he received a fine and a driving ban for going well over the speed limit. Here’s what was reported by RT:



McGregor was fined €1,000 and banned from driving for six months after being recorded by Irish police driving his Range Rover at 96 miles per hour (154km/h) in a 62mph (100km/h) zone near Dublin in 2017.

This time around the charges were less severe. McGregor was accused of driving without a license and insurance when the Irish police pulled him over in July. It appears that these charges have been dropped. This is also courtesy of RT:





The 30-year-old was summoned to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday, but Irish Garda Keith Dolan applied to have all charges dropped at Dublin District Court, after McGregor’s legal team were able to produce all of the relevant documentation ahead of the hearing.

Judge Geraldine Carthy granted the application and, after a brief thank-you to the bench, McGregor left the building and waved to fans waiting outside.

We can only hope he is that lucky with his legal troubles stemming from the UFC 229 post-fight brawl fiasco after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.





