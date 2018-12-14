VIDEO: White says he paid Liddell more NOT to fight than De La Hoya paid him TO fight

Watch UFC President Dana White break out the books to clap back at Oscar De La Hoya’s criticisms of his organization not paying their fighters enough. White goes over the numbers of pay-per-view buys and how much was paid out and said when it was time for Chuck Liddell to retire several years ago he actually paid him more NOT to fight than De La Hoya paid him TO fight. Of course White’s talking about Liddell’s recent trilogy fight against Tito Ortiz under the Golden Boy banner that saw “The Iceman” get knocked out.

