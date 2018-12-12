How To Bet On Boxing Online

Boxing is exciting by itself, but successful betting further enhances the experience. Sports betting is an important segment of the gambling industry. Today, it is possible to place wagers remotely. No longer do you have to visit betting shops. All you need is Internet access, intuition and a good knowledge of the competitors. This article will examine the general betting process.

Today, when most transactions are digitized, dealers and bookmakers may be reached online. Those who enjoy slot machines or card games can access any online casino in the world. Sports enthusiasts have their own betting options. In boxing, each of these requires a certain strategy. First, you need to make yourself familiar with such terms as money line, a method of victory bets and total rounds wagers. These are the three main options.

1. Money line

This popular betting method only requires that you choose a winner. Your win will depend on the so-called betting lines. It reflects the way sportsbooks determine who is the likely victor. Here is how money line odds might look in case of a competitive match-up:

Boxer A -160;

Boxer B +130.

The indicators mean that Boxer A is the favorite (the – sign), and a 160-dollar wager may win you $100. Boxer B, however, is regarded as the underdog (the + sign), so $100 waged may fetch you $130.

However, some boxers may be listed as huge favorites, in which case money lines may reach -10000. This means betting $10,000 for a potential 100-dollar win. Such a fight occurred in September 2018 between Anthony Joshua (-1100) and Alexey Povetkin (+650). Importantly, any other symbols replacing the + and – (such as emojis) should raise suspicions about the bookmaker’s reliability.

2. Method of victory

In this case, you wage not on the fighter but the result of the fight. For instance, instead of simply betting on the favorite boxer A (-160), you will bet on him to win by knockout (+160). If this does happen, you receive the victory wager in addition to your money line bet.

3. Total Rounds

Here, you will place your wager on the number of rounds in the fight. The details may look like “O/U 11.5 rounds (-160/+130)”, where O means “over” and U stands for “under”. Hence, if you predict the fight to finish within 11.5 rounds, choose U, otherwise bet on O. The numbers in the brackets correspond to the previous examples, with -160 for the favorite and +130 for the underdog.

Boxing has gone hand in hand with betting throughout its history. Companies that accept wagers and set betting lines are known as sportsbooks. Many of these dealers operate online, which means you may easily bet from the comfort of your home. Signing up is a matter of minutes – create an account, use your credit card, PayPal or Bitcoin to make a deposit. Reliability of online sportsbooks varies, so be sure to do some research and analyze real user feedback. Select the options that best suit you and enjoy the exciting betting experience!