Last Saturday night, HBO held it’s final boxing event at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles. Long time commentator Jim Lampley gave an emotional and proper sign off that we invite you to watch for yourself.



Jim Lampley's final sign-off on HBO's last ever boxing broadcast. The voice of the sport for generations. pic.twitter.com/ocu64KLARy — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) December 9, 2018