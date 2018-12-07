Dana slams Woodley and Covington and says interim 170 title likely

We all know the difficulties Dana White has had with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Dana essentially claims that Woodley is hard to book fights for, unwilling to engage in conversations about fighting, and has even turned down fights in the past. If you would like a good example of his frustrations just read what he told TSN Sports.

Tell me when Woodley does want to fight. This is always an issue with Woodley. We’re going to move on. That division is stacked. We’ve got a lot of good talent and whether Woodley fights or doesn’t, we’ll end up making a fight with some of the best guys in that division.

They did it once already when they held an interim title fight in which Colby Covington won the belt – and took it with him to visit Trump in the white house. Later it was reported that White told Covington that Woodley was his next fight to unify the championships but then ‘The Chosen One’ said no. This prompted the interim title to go away and allowed Darren Till to get the title shot instead. Dana also opened up about Covington’s refusal.

You either want to be a world champion or you don’t. If you get the opportunity in this business, you need to take it immediately. He had the opportunity to fight Woodley, he should have took it, he didn’t. We’ll see if he steps up and takes another opportunity.

All accounts are that Kamaru Usman and not Colby is next in line but if Woodley is out of the picture it would make sense for Usman to scrap for the interim with Covington.

Is it me or does it seem like Colby is playing clean-up for Tyron by defeating enough challengers until he is satisfied enough to defend the belt?