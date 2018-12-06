Dana White claims Ostovich is fine with Hardy on card

Dana White finally addressed the elephant in the UFC room. When Greg Hardy was put on the ESPN + card with domestic abuse victim Rachel Ostovich we thought the MMA community was going to implode. Rachel is cool with it says the UFC head in this clip posted by Aaron Brinkster on Twitter. Check it out.

Dana White discusses the decision to have Greg Hardy compete on January 19th, the same card as Rachael Ostovich, a recent victim of domestic violence.

White has spoken to Rachael since Hardy was added to hear her feelings on it. Hardy will remain on the card despite the backlash pic.twitter.com/6EHMIXS9lm

