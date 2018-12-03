Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II: Will It Ever Happen?

It’s fair to say that Floyd Mayweather’s fight selection in recent years hasn’t necessarily been one for the fans. In fact, by the time he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 many believed it was far too late.

Yet here we are again, rumours brewing of Mayweather v Pacquiao 2 and his chance to go 51-0.

Mayweather is now semi-retired in reality, with the Money seemingly taking more exhibition bouts than boxing and Pacquiao has lost a considerably amount of power and speed as he’s moved closer to his 40s.

Should he beat Adrien Broner in January though, talk will only grow on a rematch between the two former pound-for-pound kings.

Will It Happen?

Both fighters recent movements look geared towards a second installment, with Mayweather looking to fight again ahead of a big money match with the Filipino.

Industry experts are positive contracts will be exchanged in the near future, although if Pacquiao was to lose his second fight in three against Broner, it may lessen the appetite for the fight.

That could well be the decisive moment. It’s fair to say boxing has moved on with a revitalised heavyweight division and the likes of Gennady Golovkin one of the main pound-for-pound fighters these days.

What it does guarantee though is a major payday, although rather than a Joshua v Klitschko type PPV bout it would be more reminiscent of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s The Match which recently made a mockery of golf.

To many boxing fans it would represent an exhibition of greed from two men past their sell-by date and a fight that was too late first time round.

Who Would Win?

Of course, that isn’t going to stop the generation who missed the fight back in 2015 wanting it to happen again.

Most Mayweather v Pacquiao 2 betting offers and tips are still backing the former and it’s no real surprise given the control he had over Pacquiao in that first fight.

The bookmakers are certainly keen to see the fight go ahead, with it likely to be a real cash cow for them.

Bookmakers like William Hill are seeing it as -265 for Floyd and +215 Pacquiao with both fighters looking at a nine-figure payday.

In the ring it’s hard to look past Floyd Mayweather who wouldn’t take a fight that compromises his unbeaten record and should he take this one, he’d only do so if he was supremely confident of another victory.

Where Will It Take Place?

That would likely take place in Las Vegas once again. Mayweather hasn’t fought outside the city since 2005 and even though the likes of Macao, Dubai and the Cowboys Stadium have been mentioned, it’s hard to look past the MGM Grand.

When it will happen, well your guess is as good as ours. One thing is for sure, it needs to happen within the next 12 months or the appetite for seeing two of the world’s best ever go head-to-head could have diminished altogether.