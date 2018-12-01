Wilder and Fury salaries revealed ahead

Editor Jack Bratcher and yours truly are ready to see the biggest boxing match of the year tonight. Undefeated and full of swagger Tyson Fury will stand across the ring from Deontay Wilder who is looking to prove he’s the WBC heavyweight champion for a reason. By the end of the night one of them will have their first loss and one will have bragging rights and the belt.

To no one’s surprise the current champion will make more than the former champ challenger. The California State Athletic Commission (via ESPN) reported that Wilder will make $14 million and Fury will snag $10 million for their efforts. They could make more through ticket sales, merchandise, and pay per view buys.

The Showtime event kicks off at 9 PM.