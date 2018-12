TUF 28 Finale ‘Heavy Hitters’ full results and video highlights

The Ultimate Fighter 28 heavyweight tournament has come to a close with Juan Francisco Dieppa defeating Justin Frazier via armlock submission in the first round. In the the TUF 28 women’s featherweight tournament finale Macy Chiasson defeated Pannie Kianzad via rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

In the TUF 28 Finale main event Kamaru Usman won a dominant five-round decision over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Full results and video highlights are below.

TUF 28 ‘Heavy Hitters’ Finale Results

Main card (Fox Sports 1)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (50-43, 49-45, 48-47)

TUF 28 Heavyweight Tournament Final: Juan Francisco Dieppa def. Justin Frazier via Submission (straight armlock) – Rd 1, 3:36

TUF 28 Women’s Featherweight Tournament Final: Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2, 2:11

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz def. Bryan Caraway via TKO (body kick and punches) – Rd 1, 2:39

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan def. Darren Stewart via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight (130.5 lbs): Antonina Shevchenko def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)

Catchweight (148.5 lbs): Kevin Aguilar def. Rick Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez def. Alex Perez via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 4:19

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene def. Michel Batista via Submission (triangle choke) – Rd 1, 2:14

Women’s Featherweight: Leah Letson def. Julija Stoliarenko via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Early Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts def. Darrell Horcher via Submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 1, 4:50

Welterweight: Tim Means def. Ricky Rainey via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 1:18

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos def. Chris Gutierrez via Submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2, 4:12

Video Highlights

Dos Anjos vs. Usman recap and highlights

Juan Espino submits Justin Frazier – TUF 28 Heavyweight Final

Macy Chiasson submits Pannie Kianzad – TUF 28 Women’s Featherweight Final

Pedro Munhoz stops Bryan Caraway in round 1

Joseph Benavidez puts a hurting on Alex Perez