Fury vs Wilder intense staredown says shut up and take my money please

Staredown is a word and we don’t care what auto-correct says. If you want proof then we ask you to take a look at the behemoths that just squared off for Showtime boxing. Former WBC champion Tyson Fury has been calling current WBC champion Deontay Wilder’s name for years but it took until now for boxing promoters to get off their backsides and make the fight happen. They had one of the best boxing face to face confrontations in recent memory yesterday ahead of their Saturday bout.

"I’ve looked forward to this fight since 2011. On Saturday night, I’m going to finally get my chance to punch him in the face." – @Tyson_Fury #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/N3JOys0rcH — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 29, 2018

Pictures can only convey so much so Showtime shared the intense video and fans ate it up. The video has over 5K likes and over 2800 people actively discussing it. That’s pretty good for just a face off video in our humble opinion.

The fight goes down Sat., Dec. 1, 2018, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 9PM on pay per view.