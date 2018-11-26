Classy Khabib open to McGregor reconciliation

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champ Conor McGregor were involved in a heated rivalry full of one sided trash talk by Conor, a bus attack by Conor, and public shots by Conor. Looking back we’re not sure if Khabib was aware of this feud at all until he jumped the cage and started a brawl with one of McGregor’s teammates which prompted Conor to retaliate. Now both of them are awaiting a NSAC hearing to hear their fates. Khabib would win the fight but Conor has not seemed to let it dampen his spirits despite it being a bad night because potential for rematch is still there.

Most thought the prospect of forgive and forget would be impossible until Khabib opened up on Monday (via Independent).

Everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile…who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?

We would all like to see it happen but it’s unlikely McGregor will let that happen until he gets his rematch.