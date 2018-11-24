VIDEO: UFC 51 post fight where Ortiz rekindled Liddell rivalry

Tito Ortiz dodged defending his light heavyweight championship from the true number one contender at the time in Chuck Liddell. He would lose it to Randy Couture at UFC 44 but that freed us up to finally get a showdown between the Iceman and Huntington Beach Bad Boy at UFC 47. Chuck knocked him out and we thought it was over. Wrong. This is Tito Ortiz, man. After UFC 51 during Ortiz’s post fight victory interview he damn near incited a riot when he called out and confronted first Ken Shamrock and then Chuck Liddell. Check it out to get hyped for tonight’s Liddell vs Ortiz 3.

