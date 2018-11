According to Chael P Sonnen we will see a ‘diminished’ Jon Jones in his rematch against Alexander Gustafsson later this year. He also makes it clear that Daniel Cormier should not drop down to fight Jon again for a third time at the 205 pound limit. Daniel is almost 40 and cutting weight doesn’t get easier with age so the heavyweight champ should stay at heavyweight. Just listen to everything Sonnen says and tell us he doesn’t make sense.

