Chuck addresses ‘moron’ Tito’s heckling, claims of a camp mole

Chuck Liddell faces bitter rival Tito Ortiz for a 3rd time on November 24th and he still feels the same disdain inside since the feud began. Taking the fight was a no brainer with a caveat from Liddell. While he is happy for the chance to KO Ortiz he admits that fighting somewhere else probably would have been smarter to secure a big payday. They both stand to make a lot of money if the PPV does well this Saturday – IF. Bellator or ONE would be able to guarantee the big money no matter the buy rates but Golden Boy is making its first foray in to the MMA business which makes a good paycheck a ‘gamble’ for him. He had a lot more to say to MMAFighting about Tito’s heckling and claims of having a mole in Chuck’s camp. Check it out.

Please like & share: