Bellator 210 has been quietly approaching with barely any fanfare to harken its arrival. On November 30th we will see a stellar match-up on the card between Melvin Manhoef and Chidi Njokuani who both possess a solid, well rounded MMA arsenal of skills. Bellator has chosen to focus on these two men along with Joe Warren’s return to hype the event. Check our this Njokuani highlight vid and make your own case for why or why not he will/won’t beat Manhoef in the comments.

