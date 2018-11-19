Fight Night 141 has two surprising underdogs

UFC Fight Night 141 also known as UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 goes down on November 25, 2018 in Beijing, China. The odds for the main event rematch between heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou have changed slightly according to oddsshark.com. The odds makers still have Ngannou as the underdog but his chances according to them have improved slightly. This is one of those rare occurrences where the victor of the first fight is the underdog in the rematch. Here are the odds for the bout as of 11/18/2018…

Ngannou +162 Blaydes – 200

The co-main event sees heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Sergey Pavlovich face off in a clash equally important to both men. Overeem needs a win to stay in the top tier of the division and Pavlovich could use Alistair to spring in to title contention. Even though ‘The Reem’ is more well known it did him no favors with the odds makers which is surprising since Sergey doesn’t even have a Wikipedia entry yet. Granted, Pavlovich is only a slight favorite he’s still the man they have chosen to come out on top. Check it out…

Overeem +100 Pavlovich -125

What do you think of these odds?