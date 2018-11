Who in the world would pick on Ben Askren? We will admit that we think Ben was unfairly judged by Dana White and that it was easy for everyone in the UFC who wanted to trash talk, call him out because there was zero chance there would be a real chance to take him on. Now that he’s finally in the UFC the callouts haven’t been as plentiful. It’s put up or shut up time. Here’s why Chael P Sonnen thinks Ben is calling the world out for his first UFC bout. Check it out.

