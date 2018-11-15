Sean O’Malley fires back at critics after USADA failure

When it came to light that Sean O’Malley was removed from the historic UFC 229 event a lot of fans were left scratching their heads. Why was he pulled, what was the substance he was flagged by USADA for? He was suspended earlier this week for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and is awaiting a suspension by USADA itself. The most information available about the failure comes from Sean himself. Check it out…

.08 nanograms and they pulled me off the biggest card, suspended me and fined me . 1 Nanogram is exactly 0.000000000001 kilograms. For everyone who thinks I am stupid enough to take a banned substance before the biggest fight of my career, 🖕🏽.Thanks to the fans that support me❤️ — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 15, 2018

He is eligible to return on March 6th unless his suspension(s) run longer than that.